bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.50 ($9.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. ING Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Shares of bpost NV/SA stock remained flat at $$6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.14.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.