Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

