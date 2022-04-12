BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.404 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 6,646.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

