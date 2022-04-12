Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BRVO stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Bravo Multinational (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.