Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BRVO stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

