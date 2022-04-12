Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Purchases 17,172 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 698,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,275. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

