Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Head to Head Survey

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -24.84% -28.74% -12.48% Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

28.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Definitive Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.38 -$6.69 million ($1.06) -1.71 Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 14.59 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Definitive Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridgeline Digital and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Definitive Healthcare 0 6 6 0 2.50

Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $36.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. cwas founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

