Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

