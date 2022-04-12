BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BSIG opened at $21.92 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $963.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

