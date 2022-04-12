BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 571,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,543. The firm has a market cap of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

