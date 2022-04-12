Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,392. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.