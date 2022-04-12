Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.