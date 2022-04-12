Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $67.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 810,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

