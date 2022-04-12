Britvic’s (BVIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.51) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 825.50 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 830.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.31. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

