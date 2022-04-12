Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.