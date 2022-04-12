Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Bank OZK posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

