Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $37.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $165.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,707. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

