Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will post $94.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.92 million and the highest is $95.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $394.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $403.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.57 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $443.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 6,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

