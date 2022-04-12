Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

