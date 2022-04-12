Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.64. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 1,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,429. The company has a market cap of $724.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.