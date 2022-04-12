Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

INO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

