Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 124,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,812. The firm has a market cap of $667.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

