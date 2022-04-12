Brokerages Anticipate The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ODP.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290,658 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 211,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in ODP by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.91. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ODP (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.