Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.97. Watsco posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,594,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.