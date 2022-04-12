Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

