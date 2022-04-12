Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,527,355. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

