Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.
In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
