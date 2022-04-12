Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $420.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $538.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. Koppers has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

