Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

