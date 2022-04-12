Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $355.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.