Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MWA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.