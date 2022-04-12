Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $185.24 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $778.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NTRA stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.