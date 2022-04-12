Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and have sold 538 shares worth $7,655. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.66 on Friday. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

