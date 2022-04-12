Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,413. The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

