Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $927.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 1,525,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,257. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

