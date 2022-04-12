Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$10.18

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

AAV stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

