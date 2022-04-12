Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price at $7.13

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $411.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

