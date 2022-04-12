Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $215.00

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ABG traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,580. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

