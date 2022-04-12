Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $2.56

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Thursday. 208,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.