Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $87.50

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE CCS traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 673,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

