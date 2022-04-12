Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $44.29

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 283,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,412. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

