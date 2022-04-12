Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($78.26) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th.
OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $23.34 on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
