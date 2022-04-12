Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $36.55

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. 256,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,671. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

