Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price at $335.50

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 336 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
