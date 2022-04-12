Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $84.33

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

