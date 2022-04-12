Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT at $478.33

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

DS Smith stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

