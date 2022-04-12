Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$54.11

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.11.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 12.02%.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
