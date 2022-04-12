Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $96.90

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

