Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $13.40

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

