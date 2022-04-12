Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $108.46

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

HES stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. 2,675,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

