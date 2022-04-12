Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $129.45

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,319. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

